Dungeon Scrawl is a mapping tool developed by Keir, aka @ProbableTrain . It aims to be an easy-to-grasp tool with a high skill ceiling, empowering artists by automatically taking care of the most time-consuming stuff. Thanks to overwhelming support from Patreon and elsewhere, he is able to release it for free for everyone. Enjoy scrawling!

Style Presets Get started with a selection of inbuilt styles, then customise them yourself using the various styles controls available in the sidebar.

New UI Functionality is all available in the UI, but there's a comprehensive set of keybinds for power users. Soon, bindings will be customisable.

Multi-page pdf export Set the real-world grid size in inches or cm, and you can export a properly-scaled PDF that spreads the dungeon over multiple pages. You can customise the margins and paper size to your liking.

Easy VTT Compatibility With customisable pixels per cell and grid dimensions in the filename, it's easy to export maps to use in existing VTTs such as Roll20.

Import Generated Dungeons With TSV import, you can generate a dungeon using Donjon: Random Dungeon Generator, import into Dungeon Scrawl, then build upon, edit, and export it.

Image Import Import assets like these from Two Minute Tabletop to populate your dungeons. Set the pixels per cell, and they'll automatically be scaled to fit the map. Soon there'll be a library of images included with the tool.

Variety of brushes and tools Pick from a selection of brushes and tools, from regular polygons to brushes that automatically make rough caves and tunnels. Use the copy-paste and mirror tools to easily create repeating sections.

Layers Add layers for dungeon areas and images, and change their opacity and blend mode for creative results. This example features a paper texture with the 'multiply' blend mode.

Isometric Edit Mode Once you have some familiarity with the tool, you can use this view mode to create isometric maps.